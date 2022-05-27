Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Downgraded by Desjardins

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CVE ODV opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.11. The company has a market cap of C$456.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

