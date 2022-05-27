Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

OR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 15,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after buying an additional 1,991,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

