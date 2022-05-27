Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. Otsuka has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.