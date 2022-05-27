Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $17.27 on Friday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.
About Otsuka
