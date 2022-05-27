Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
OTCMKTS OTTW opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54.
About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.