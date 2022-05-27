Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

OXSQL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

