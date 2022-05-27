Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
OXSQL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. 6,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.60.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (OXSQL)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.