Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:OXSQL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.