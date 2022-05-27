Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 271.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,647. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

