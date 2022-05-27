PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $84.14 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

