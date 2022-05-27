Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will announce $35.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $162.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.70 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $250.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

