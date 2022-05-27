Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PALI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PALI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

