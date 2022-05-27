Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,616,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $17,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

