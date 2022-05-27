Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,695. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.