Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $812.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
PANDY stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.
Pandora A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
