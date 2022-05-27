Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,000 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the April 30th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PARXF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

