Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Passage Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

