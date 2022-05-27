Patrick D. Swindle Sells 20,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 933,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

