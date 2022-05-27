Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) EVP Kenneth N. Berns Sells 75,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,587. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

