Paul J. Salem Buys 3,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,648,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

