Paul W. Breaux Acquires 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,168. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 648.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.