PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

