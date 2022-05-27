Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$138,600.59 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total transaction of C$138,600.59.

PPL stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.12. The company had a trading volume of 439,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,943. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.