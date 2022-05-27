Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.