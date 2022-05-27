PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.56.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

