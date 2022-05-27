Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.53 Billion

Analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to announce $14.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.67 billion and the lowest is $14.31 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $9.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.62 billion to $50.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.66 billion to $60.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.50 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

