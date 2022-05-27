Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.02. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

