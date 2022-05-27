Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €215.00 ($228.72) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($179.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($208.51) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($255.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($241.57).

EPA RI opened at €178.25 ($189.63) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €190.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €196.77. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

