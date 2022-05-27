Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($228.72) to €217.00 ($230.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($271.28) to €260.00 ($276.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($167.02) to €169.00 ($179.79) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

