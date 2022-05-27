Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTC:PRNDY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.18. 96,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,293. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.