Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,222,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,811. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

