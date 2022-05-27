Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,222,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,811. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
