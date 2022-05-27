Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 167.1% from the April 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,144.0 days.
Petrofac stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
