Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 167.1% from the April 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,144.0 days.

Petrofac stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

