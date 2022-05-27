Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Lyssa McGowan Acquires 32,325 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($125,688.00).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 331.75 ($4.17) on Friday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

