Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Lyssa McGowan Acquires 32,325 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($125,688.00).
LON:PETS opened at GBX 331.75 ($4.17) on Friday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.
About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
Further Reading
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.