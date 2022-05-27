PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.99 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $3,965,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $419,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,810. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

