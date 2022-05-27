PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
PharmaCielo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.