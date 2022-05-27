PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the April 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.