Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:PGR opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £105.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

