Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON:PGR opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £105.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
