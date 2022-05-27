PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 4,300 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$26,495.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,480 shares in the company, valued at C$1,179,842.32.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$121,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$387,419.08.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.43. 19,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,039. The firm has a market cap of C$324.98 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.56.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

