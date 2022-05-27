PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$372,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,416,404.60.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Craig Brown sold 107,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$660,767.76.

TSE PHX traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,039. The stock has a market cap of C$324.98 million and a PE ratio of 23.98. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

