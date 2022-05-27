Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

