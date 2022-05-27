Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3886 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

