Piper Sandler Cuts Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target to $10.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Achilles Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.25. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

