Piper Sandler Cuts Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

LPTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 216,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,534. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,025,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,040,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

