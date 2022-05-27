Piper Sandler Cuts Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
LPTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 216,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,534. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,025,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,040,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,261,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.