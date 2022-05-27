Piper Sandler Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $191.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

