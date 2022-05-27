Piper Sandler Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $10.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 85,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

