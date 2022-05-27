Piper Sandler Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $10.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 85,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.14.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
