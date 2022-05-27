Piper Sandler Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $13.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 377.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

