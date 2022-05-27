Piper Sandler Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $879.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 431,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

