Piper Sandler Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $252.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.