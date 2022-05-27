Piper Sandler Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $242.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

