Piper Sandler Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $242.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.
ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31.
In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
