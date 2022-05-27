Piper Sandler Trims I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price to $35.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 323.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
