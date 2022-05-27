Piper Sandler Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

Shares of WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

