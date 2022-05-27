Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Pivotree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of PVT traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$85.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.
Pivotree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
